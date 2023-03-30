Ghanaians reacted to a tweet from actress Fella Makafui claiming her boyfriend was back on Twitter and needed to be followed by his fans

In the tweet, she said that Medikal, who happens to be her husband, was her boyfriend and fans are not taking it lightly

Ghanaians have reacted to the post, accusing her of wanting attention while others felt she has the right to show her love towards him in different ways

Ghanaian actress and business owner Fella Makafui tweeted that her boyfriend was back on Twitter and needed his followers to quickly follow him on his new page.

Medikal was permanently suspended from Twitter after strict policies by its owner, Elon Musk, demanded that no user impersonates another unless the user states in their Twitter bio that their account is a parody account.

Fella Makafui introduced fans to Medikal's new account on Twitter and called him her boyfriend Photo source: @amgmedikal @fellamakafui

Medikal, who jokingly posted a photo of Ghana's president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was immediately removed from the platform and permanently banned after a Twitter user reported him.

However, his wife, Fella Makafui and friend Shatta Wale announced his unexpected comeback and asked his followers to keep following him on his new account.

See Fella Makafui's Tweet about Medikal

Fella Makafui said:

Hi Guys, my boyfriend is back on Twitter, follow his new account @Amgmedikalmdk

Some fans reacted to Fella Makafui's Tweet

Anero beezy commented:

“Boyfriend”, another reason to fear women

@PplDontKnow00 commented:

You Dey mad, He be your husband or boyfriend? Mumu Gyal

@Kwaku_king_ commented:

Why this insult, do you have a personal issue with Fella? Do you decide what she writes or post? Can’t you chop your family matter for once? Get yourself a job and wise up!

Medikal and Fella Makafui wear the same trousers in trending videos

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Medikal and his wife, Fella Makafui, were spotted wearing the same pair of trousers amid their divorce rumours.

The couple rocked the trousers and did not forget to show them to the public, especially when Fella posted pictures of her in them after Medikal had been seen in a similar pair earlier. The two seem okay in their marriage and are leaving hints on social media, which fans are reacting to.

Source: YEN.com.gh