A Ghanaian chef has decided to creatively recreate a popular Ewe delicacy, Fetri Detsi and name it Fetri Toto

Telande turned the simple and nutritious meal into an excellent exotic creation paired with succulent grilled squid rings

Just like Fetri Detsi, this new meal is made from grilled peppers, tomatoes and boiled okro

Yep - you've been reading it right the whole time. Fetri Toto is the new kid on the menu and Ghanaians are having a field day deciding if it should be accepted.

Telande World is a haven for adventurous gastronomists. On this episode of crazy eats, the Ghanaian food maestro paired the gorgeous glutinous mixed vegetable sauce with spicy grilled prawns, squid, Fante Kenkey and of course, kosua ne meko.

Hold on, don't leave just yet. Let me take you through every savoury bite of Fetri Toto as you imagine it sliding smoothly down your throat.

Ghanaian Fetri Toto paired with grilled prawns and squid rings Photo credit: Instagram/ @telandeworld

Source: Instagram

Growing up, I have always known that Fetri Detsi was of Ewe descent, but I do not know where Telande will choose to place her new creation.

She started by boiling fresh okro in a clean pot of water with a dash of bicarbonate soda over medium heat. Next, she pan-grilled red and green scotch pepper, tomatoes and a piece of stinky fish (momone) until charred.

Then, she transferred smoky vegetables into the asana, grinding them with chopped onions and a few pieces of ginger.

Finally, she added the boiled okro and mashed them all together. You are done!

Your fetri toto is ready to be paired with your favourite protein and side.

Netizens had some interesting reactions

Importwithsgc said:

Wow! My first time seeing this recipe. Looks yummy

Aku_nyornuvi said:

Awurade! Not me salivating here and I'm in Qatar

Jokekunle said:

Omg, I’m half Ewe and I remember my mom making a version of this dish. This looks so good.

Source: YEN.com.gh