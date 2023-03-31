Talented Ghanaian presenter and business mogul Delay has flaunted her backside in a video which has turned heads on social media

She hinted that her nicely crafted curves are natural

Many of her ardent followers on Instagram have hailed her for not going under the knife to enhance her curves

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Celebrated Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, well known in showbiz circles as Delay, has flaunted her curves in a recent video she shared on her Instagram account.

Delay flaunts curves in a traditional funeral cloth. Photo Source: @delayghana

Source: Instagram

She was spotted in the traditional funeral cloth she wore to Chairman Wontumi's mother's funeral over the weekend on March 25, 2023.

In the video, she walked into her living room with her back facing the camera and then walked back as she smiled into the camera.

Captioning the post, she hinted that her bum was natural, as well as her curves. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Natural Woman

Many Ghanaians in the comment section hailed her for not going under the knife to enhance her physical features.

See the lovely video of Delay showing off her backside.

Ghanaians admire Delay's curves in video she posted on her Instagram page

albyablord stated:

Delay got some serious Natural Curves.... beautiful

hermanas6366 remarked:

I know this house paaaa. I’ll come there for my jollof mama❤️

zikey_photograhy said:

The Great Beautiful Queen of our time ⚔️️✌️✌️✌️❤️ Your Highness

charllycolegh commented:

No rubber ❤️❤️❤️

irenesereboatgh said:

Eboso, esiso

pharoah.monk commented:

Pure gorgeousness.

millyblinksmilly said:

obaaaa

efya_agyeiwaa_kordie opined:

No knife….no rubber but still body no y3 solid❤️✌️✌️✌️wo ho twa obaa Efya

serwaaampaafoh remarked:

Beautiful role model ❤️

tastebuds.eatery opined:

They r not your mate

Delay flaunts belly in a cutout dress, many drool over her look

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Delay slayed in a stunning cutout dress that flaunted a portion of her midsection. She showed off her smooth skin in the deep blue dress.

Many Ghanaians have drooled over her looks, as many claimed they had not seen her show this much skin.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh