A funny video of Akufo-Addo trying to blow out the cake sparkler on his birthday cake has left many Ghanaians in stitches

The video was captured at the Anglican Church in Ghana, where a thanksgiving service was held in the president's honour

The video has sparked massive reactions online as many Ghanaians laugh

A hilarious video of President Akufo-Addo trying to blow out the cake sparkler has gone viral.

The President who celebrated his 79th birthday on March 29, 2023, received lots of love from Ghanaians and people around the world on his special day.

Akufo-Addo blows at the cake sparkler in a funny video. Photo Source: @pulseghana

Source: Instagram

As part of the celebration to mark his 79th birthday, a thanksgiving service was held in his honour at the Anglican Church.

Akufo-Addo's wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo, their daughter and owner of the famous luxury restaurant NsuomNam Edwina Akufo-Addo, were there to celebrate their husband and father.

Also, Vice-president Mahamudu Bawumia, and many other dignitaries were present to celebrate the president.

See a post the viral video below.

Below is another video from another angle of the President trying to blow out his birthday cake.

Ghanaians react to the video

o_ahenkan

Aww Nana you will make our enemies get us

officialqueency3

79 actually looks good on you sir....continue to age in good health

whats_up_gh

Kro bi na 3mu 3d3 sei…

ambitious_worldbeauty's profile picture

He has missed his kindergarten days. Sooo fun to watch. Fellow Ghanaians let's blow the candle cos it’s my birthday. I won’t be surprised if this becomes part of N.D.C manifesto or part of their campaign yehowah Addo guy guy nie. Our one and only president with swag.

mzkeekie

Aow Wofa Deezy

0xedb

No wonder the country is on fire

fameye_music

Fire can’t quench

de_poundzz

Eeei father Bernard

yedenua_

This very cute and nice.. just imagine that’s your father or your grandfather and it’s his birthday.. you will just be like awww daddy that’s cute

bigkumz

It’s Bawuuzyyy clapping for me

poshnluxury

Wifey had to correct him madam Theresa thank you oo … anka presido will blow and blow no show

kobe_boujee

Kofi bo ab3n

yvrboijosh

What in the Tinubu is going on here?

Source: YEN.com.gh