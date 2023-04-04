Hilarious Video As Akufo-Addo Tries To Blow Out Cake Sparkler At His 79th B'day Thanksgiving Service
- A funny video of Akufo-Addo trying to blow out the cake sparkler on his birthday cake has left many Ghanaians in stitches
- The video was captured at the Anglican Church in Ghana, where a thanksgiving service was held in the president's honour
- The video has sparked massive reactions online as many Ghanaians laugh
A hilarious video of President Akufo-Addo trying to blow out the cake sparkler has gone viral.
The President who celebrated his 79th birthday on March 29, 2023, received lots of love from Ghanaians and people around the world on his special day.
As part of the celebration to mark his 79th birthday, a thanksgiving service was held in his honour at the Anglican Church.
Akufo-Addo's wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo, their daughter and owner of the famous luxury restaurant NsuomNam Edwina Akufo-Addo, were there to celebrate their husband and father.
Also, Vice-president Mahamudu Bawumia, and many other dignitaries were present to celebrate the president.
See a post the viral video below.
Below is another video from another angle of the President trying to blow out his birthday cake.
Ghanaians react to the video
o_ahenkan
Aww Nana you will make our enemies get us
officialqueency3
79 actually looks good on you sir....continue to age in good health
whats_up_gh
Kro bi na 3mu 3d3 sei…
ambitious_worldbeauty's profile picture
He has missed his kindergarten days. Sooo fun to watch. Fellow Ghanaians let's blow the candle cos it’s my birthday. I won’t be surprised if this becomes part of N.D.C manifesto or part of their campaign yehowah Addo guy guy nie. Our one and only president with swag.
mzkeekie
Aow Wofa Deezy
0xedb
No wonder the country is on fire
fameye_music
Fire can’t quench
de_poundzz
Eeei father Bernard
yedenua_
This very cute and nice.. just imagine that’s your father or your grandfather and it’s his birthday.. you will just be like awww daddy that’s cute
bigkumz
It’s Bawuuzyyy clapping for me
poshnluxury
Wifey had to correct him madam Theresa thank you oo … anka presido will blow and blow no show
kobe_boujee
Kofi bo ab3n
yvrboijosh
What in the Tinubu is going on here?
