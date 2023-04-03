The daughter of Nana Akufo-Addo, Valerie Obaze glowed in an orange red suit and blonde knotless braids as she turned 43

The mother of three and business mogul looked young and vibrant in the picture she shared on her official Instagram page

Many of friends, family and followers have bestowed blessings on her as she grows a year older

Valerie Obaze, the daughter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo marked her 43rd birthday in grand style as she dropped stylish pictures on her Instagram page.

In the picture she shared, she looked exquisite in an orange red suit. The suit was a double-chested suit with two closed buttons.

The buttons on the suit were opened, revealing an inner she was wearing underneath.

She styled it with a pair of trousers of the same colour as the suit. She completed her look with a pair of sandal heels.

Her blonde knotless braids highlighted her entire look as they swung behind her.

The makeup accentuated her facial features and, with her smize, gave the photo a fierce look.

Captioning the post on her Instagram page, she wrote:

Forty Three

Below is the stunning photo of Valerie Obaze as she turns 43.

Ghanaians, friends and family celebrate Valerie Obaze as she turns 43

More birthday wishes continue to pour in for the mother of three as she celebrates, yet another birthday with gorgeous photos.

Below are some of the lovely messages people left under her post.

lovefromjulez commented:

Obaze Happy birthday Queen

chichi.yakubu said:

Happy birthday Queen

akaikotei remarked:

Happy Birthday Valerie! ❤️

kwam said:

Happy Birthday Aunty ❤️❤️❤️

koshiemills said:

Happiest of Birthdays to you my ONLY SISTER IN THE WORLD! I loveeeee you to infinity and beyondddd❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

shayshobz stated:

As mark says “Giving them”

