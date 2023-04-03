Youtube sensation, Ras Nene, has sworn to not return to Accra after his experience at a pool party

The Ghanaian comedian was videoed having fun at the poolside surrounded by voluptuous half-naked women

As the enjoyment became too much to bear, Ras Nene promised never to come back to that town

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kumawood actor and skit maker Ras Nene, popularly known as Dr Likee or Akaebenezer, declared that he will not come to Accra again.

Dr Likee, predominantly based in Kumasi, has been exploring foreign places since his shot to fame. After a visit to the capital city of Ghana, Accra, Dr Likee was not so happy.

The comedian was videoed screaming his regret as girls paraded around him enticingly.

Dr Likee: Kumawood Comedian Caught Enjoying Himself in a pool with big Girls Photo credit: TikTok Instagram /@official_ras_nene @yaanice1

Source: TikTok

As usual, Ras Nene brought a ray of lightness to the atmosphere as he lightly tapped the backside of one of the girls, in a white lacy lingerie set with griddle claps, saying,

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Accra. I won't come here again. I won't come to Accra again. If you come, your godliness will go away."

The other two ladies at the poolside were very curvaceous. One had on a pair of beach pants with a skin-hanging strappy black top. The last lady wore a black lowcut one-piece bath suit as she leisurely waddled in the pool.

Ghanaians comment on Ras Nene enjoying himself in the pool

Af Ri Yie wrote,

Ose wo nyamesom b3 sei

Pee Dee Kay

The girl was looking into the bottle the small drink they left for her is finished

Dr Likee loses his 3-month-Old daughter, Friends mourn with him in a video

YEN.com.gh reported Kumawood skit maker Ras Nene's tragic loss. The actor lost his, who was reported to have been three months old.

A video of Komfo Kolegae and other Kumawood stars visiting and commiserating with Ras Nene popped up.

Ras Nene reveals the history behind his stage name on The Delay show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Ras Nene on The Delay Show where he revealed the history behind his stage name.

According to the comedian, he adopted the name from an infamous Nigerian criminal named Lawrence Anini.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh