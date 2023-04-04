Ghanaian journalist and general manager of GhOne TV Nana Aba Anamoah was seen hanging out with Black Stars and Arsenal player Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey mimicked her words each time she said something to him, making her burst into laughter

The Arsenal star also mocked her over her team, Manchester United's loss in their last premier league competition game

Ghanaian journalist and general manager of GhOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah was spotted with Black Stars and Arsenal star Thomas Partey, in a restaurant.

The two good friends were spotted eating and making videos while sharing some jokes and funny moments.

Thomas Partey and Nana Aba Anamoah having fun Photo source: @thenanaaba

Source: Twitter

Nana Aba Anamoah asked the jovial Black Stars player to say hello to his Arsenal fans and Ghanaians and Thomas did so.

Nana Aba burst into laughter after Thomas Partey said nothing aside the "hello" which she asked him to.

She later mocked Thomas for her team, Manchester United's loss in their last game in the ongoing English Premier League.

Thomas who was uncertain about the team's loss still managed to tease her and later found out that United really lost their last match.

Watch Nana Aba Anamoah's video with Thomas Partey below

Some fans reacted to the trending video of Nana Aba Anamoah and Thomas Partey

Atta Fosu commented:

I love this woman ❤️ wish she was my mother ❤️

dannybhi commented:

Let him know Casemiro is better

Cement dealer commented:

So which of the ages is Thomas partey using for Nana Aba cux Partey football age is 29 o

Tema_Ba commented:

Did somebody see what I saw... the man intentionally waved in the video to let everyone see he is in Partey's video

Sadiq commented:

What, my n#gga never disappoint, he said in celebration of United or rather *Manchester limited loss

