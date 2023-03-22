Arsenal midfield dynamo, Thomas Partey, has got netizens in stitches after a video of him teasing Mohammed Kudus popped up

In a video, Thomas Partey asked Kudus to give a fan some money judging from how the guy praised the Ajax playmaker

Netizens who reacted to the video laughed at Kudus, with many commending the players for having a good rapport

Deputy captain of the Ghana national team, Thomas Partey, has got Ghanaians excited after a video of him teasing fellow teammate Mohammed Kudus surfaced online.

In a TikTok video, Thomas Partey was heard telling Kudus to give a fan some money judging from how the guy was hyping and singing the praises of the Ajax playmaker, even referring to him as a professional.

Partey, who was behind Kudus and saw whatever happened, shouted, “professional yi coins err”, to wit “professional, show him coins”.

Kudus, however, paid no attention as he gestured at the fan and continued his walk.

Ghanaians react to the video of the Black Stars players

The video, which was captioned “Partey teases Kudus over a fan's compliment”, triggered a lot of reactions, with many making people laugh at the funny moment.

florenceboakye515:

but partey,all the big coins dey your pocket.

Owusua:

Kudus too he’s someway bi papa. He keeps ignore them. What’s that.

vanner:

party understand the assignment very well then professional laa

ericko111:

See all Ghanaian funs just taking pictures without asking for autographs all they want is money money

Chris tonyo:

professional something for the boys eeh

