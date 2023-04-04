Ghanaian singer Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor known as Efya in the entertainment industry said she loves the black colour very much

Ghanaian female singer Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, popularly known as Efya has disclosed that black is her favourite colour.

In an interview with Doreen Avio on Joy Prime, the singer was asked whether her favourite colour was red since she had been seen in a few beautiful red outfits.

Singer Efya looking stunning in some black outfits Photo source: adomonline

Source: Facebook

She answered by saying, "My favourite colour is black". When asked why black was her favourite, Efya answered with "Why not black?"

The singer said that she loves black because it blends well with other colours. She said that black shoes for instance, can match with a red dress and many other outfits of various colours, making it a universal colour for dressing.

She added that she had always wanted to wear a black gown for her wedding but she is not so sure about that desire now.

Speaking about the black colour and its association with bad happenings and funeral occasions in Ghanaian tradition, she jokingly remarked that "I love black because I am a witch".

Watch Efya's interview video below:

Some fans reacted to the video of Efya saying she is a witch

yellow_farm commented:

This girl must be fully attended to... All is not well

mhys_piri commented;

All those saying black is their favourite colour, it’s because we are lazy and black stuff can’t be seen when dirty… especially black jeans…

sandy_cold_stores commented:

Black is my favorite as well. I love black

