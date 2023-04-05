A short video of a family with two beautiful albino kids has stirred lovely reactions as many rejoiced with them

The mother, who shared the video, thanked God for her family as she showed the moment she gave birth to her second child

TikTokers who were in her comment section wished they had the same beautiful home, while some "tapped" into her blessing

A woman, @meetwilson0, with two albino kids, celebrated the big blessings God has given her as she made a video capturing the different moments she was pregnant with the kids.

She gave birth to a beautiful girl after getting pregnant with her first kid. Years after, she had a bouncing baby boy who is a fine albino.

The couple has two cute albino kids. Photo source: @meetwilson0

Beautiful family with lovely kids

The woman congratulated herself and her husband for the bountiful blessing from God. In one of the photos in the TikTok video, she and her husband posed with their first kid.

Many people who thronged the woman's comment section congratulated her for having a wonderful home.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 35,000 likes.

@Governor001 said:

"Wat a miracle 2albino."

@Mrsjoyceboateng said:

"I can't wait to see my miracle twins in Jesus mighty name Amen."

@Odogwu wife said:

"Congrats to you am next ijn."

@Efya syrupsaid:

"Aww two oyibo congratulations."

@Chikachikala said:

"God is the greatest…congrats."

@Aridunnu Omo said:

"Congratulations I can’t wait to v mine."

@user51628113634151 said:

"I love yours Kids too much be blessed."

@user4975363916376 said:

"Congratulations I tap into this blessing."

@Nana Fening said:

"I tap into this testimony in Jesus mighty name and blessings."

@Joyce said:

"Yep Oyinbo for only you congratulations."

@Ejideade5 said:

"Seeing this little girl I feel like having a babe like this too buh dem go ask me where I see ham."

@Bigg Nassy said:

"My mum said it once you gave birth to albino once you will start having them nonstop till you do something about it your family is beautiful."

@Yasmeen Suraj said:

"Awwwww I want to also give birth to albino because I love them. So much."

