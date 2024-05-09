Reports that Amerado and Fameye offered to collaborate on a remix version of Safo Newman's Akokoa song are false

The viral star confirmed this in a recent interview, addressing the rumours and other false reports about his management

YEN.com.gh spoke to an entertainment analyst, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, about the possibility and potential impact of Akokoa Remix should it happen

Ghanian viral sensation Safo Newman rose to fame with his hit song, Akokoa, which earned him co-signs from Sarkodie and other top stars.

Sarkodie called him a real talent, while Tulenkey described him as an anomaly, urging him to keep striding.

The song released late last year has amassed over two million streams on Audiomack alone, making it ripe for a remix.

Safo Newman and his rumoured collaborators Photo source: Instagram/Fameyemusic, X/CodeMicky, Instagram/Amerado

Source: Instagram

Safo Newman talks about Akokoa Remix

According to Safo Newman, he has no idea where reports about his decision to reject a feature request from Amerado and Fameye.

"There was nothing like that. And how can you reject something you don't have," Safo Newman disclosed in his interview with Code Micky.

Safo Newman recounted an interaction he had with Amerado in which the latter affirmed that there was no need for a remix, making the unfounded rumours all the more confusing.

The viral star has already dropped two more songs after the viral hit, March Past and Miss Isabella.

YEN.com.gh spoke with entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayebaofoh, who is known to have been part of the team that engineered Safo Newman's success. He said,

A remix would add new life to the song but the song is as perfect a song as it can be. It ticks all the boxes and sends a good message across. A remix won’t make musical sense but financially it could work especially if the person can relate to the story as Safo Newman did.

Safo Newman responds to demeaning comments about his brand

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had shared his thoughts about Safo Newman, describing him as poverty-stricken and criticising his management for letting him down.

Safo Newman acknowledged in a recent interview that he had seen the comments about him. He argued that his personality wouldn't allow him to satisfy the expectations of fans and would continue to stick by his brand.

Source: YEN.com.gh