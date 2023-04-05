Global site navigation

Medikal: Shatta Wale Pens Emotional Message to Ghanaian Rapper On His Birthday
Medikal: Shatta Wale Pens Emotional Message to Ghanaian Rapper On His Birthday

by  Grace Somuah-Annan
  • Dancehall musician Shatta Wale wished his bosom friend, Medikal, a happy birthday as the rapper recorded another year of his life
  • The duo have been tight as thieves since their episode, which landed both in prison for some time
  • Shatta Wale shared a photo of Medikal on Instagram engulfed in a heartwarming message

Ghanaian rapper Medikal celebrated his birthday today, April 5th, amidst well-meaning messages from fans and loved ones.

Apart from his wife, Fella Makafui, Shatta Wale's message stood out as he penned a sentimental, soul-stirring message to commemorate the day for his dear friend.

Shatta Wale celebrates Medikal on rapper's 29th birthday
As his assistant head of the Stubborn Academy, Shatta Wale and Medikal have forged a strong bond over their achievements, successes and escapes.

For the first time, notorious dancehall musician Shatta Wale dedicated three posts and a lovely letter professing his love for the birthday boy. He wrote:

"3 posts for u today, my G Celebrating a great brother means a lot to me, and you so much mean a lot to me. If God has given you another chapter of this life, it means no stopping my G !!! Celebrate this day cuz the days ahead are full of grace and joy .. Happy money day, my billionaire of billionaires ♥️♥️❤️❤️ #DTB @amgmedikal"

Ghanaians react to Shatta Wale's birthday message to Medikal

djfoxyghana commented;

Happy TurnUp Birthday @amgmedikal Blessings Always

Kingiway7 wrote;

They for know them go know this is super star from ??

engineer_ceo said;

Happy Money day @amgmedikal

mawulymusiq wrote;

Oonumishi

Medikal marks his 29th birthday with photos of himself in a hot pink attire

YEN.com.gh reported Ghanaian rapper Medikal looking dapper in an all-pink two-piece outfit on his birthday.

The Stubborn Academy vice president showed off his exquisite fashion sense with neatly well-fitting tailored trousers and a long-sleeved top in the nicest shade of pink.

Fella Makafui celebrates her husband Medikal with a touching message

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui celebrated her husband, Medikal, with a passionate message on her Instagram page on his 29th birthday.

She also shared beautiful, memorable pictures of them together with a loving message.

Source: YEN.com.gh

