Medikal: Shatta Wale Pens Emotional Message to Ghanaian Rapper On His Birthday
- Dancehall musician Shatta Wale wished his bosom friend, Medikal, a happy birthday as the rapper recorded another year of his life
- The duo have been tight as thieves since their episode, which landed both in prison for some time
- Shatta Wale shared a photo of Medikal on Instagram engulfed in a heartwarming message
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Ghanaian rapper Medikal celebrated his birthday today, April 5th, amidst well-meaning messages from fans and loved ones.
Apart from his wife, Fella Makafui, Shatta Wale's message stood out as he penned a sentimental, soul-stirring message to commemorate the day for his dear friend.
As his assistant head of the Stubborn Academy, Shatta Wale and Medikal have forged a strong bond over their achievements, successes and escapes.
For the first time, notorious dancehall musician Shatta Wale dedicated three posts and a lovely letter professing his love for the birthday boy. He wrote:
Fella Makafui drops a touching message for Medikal as he turns 29: "There's no one I'd rather have by my side"
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
"3 posts for u today, my G Celebrating a great brother means a lot to me, and you so much mean a lot to me. If God has given you another chapter of this life, it means no stopping my G !!! Celebrate this day cuz the days ahead are full of grace and joy .. Happy money day, my billionaire of billionaires ♥️♥️❤️❤️ #DTB @amgmedikal"
Ghanaians react to Shatta Wale's birthday message to Medikal
djfoxyghana commented;
Happy TurnUp Birthday @amgmedikal Blessings Always
Kingiway7 wrote;
They for know them go know this is super star from ??
engineer_ceo said;
Happy Money day @amgmedikal
mawulymusiq wrote;
Oonumishi
Medikal marks his 29th birthday with photos of himself in a hot pink attire
YEN.com.gh reported Ghanaian rapper Medikal looking dapper in an all-pink two-piece outfit on his birthday.
The Stubborn Academy vice president showed off his exquisite fashion sense with neatly well-fitting tailored trousers and a long-sleeved top in the nicest shade of pink.
Fella Makafui celebrates her husband Medikal with a touching message
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui celebrated her husband, Medikal, with a passionate message on her Instagram page on his 29th birthday.
She also shared beautiful, memorable pictures of them together with a loving message.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh