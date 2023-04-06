Pretty Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has asked school authorities at the University of Professional Studies to investigate the brutalisation of one of their students

Joselyn has reacted to a video of a student caning another whilst other students watched and filmed the incident

Management of UPSA has promised to investigate the issue and sanction the wrongdoer accordingly

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas is aghast after seeing a viral video of a student abusing another student at a place that looked like a hostel.

The video is alleged to have originated from a hostel where students of the University of Professional Studies reside. It showed female students standing about indifferently whilst one of them lashed another student.

Joselyn Dumas has called for disciplinary actions against the student who brutally maltreated another.

Joselyn Dumas calls on UPSA authorities to act on behalf of abused student Photo credit: Instagram /joselyn_Dumas

Source: Instagram

Since the video went viral, many have called for school authorities to act in a bid to seek justice for the recipient of the painful cane slaps in her palm.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Although details behind the video are still sketchy, it is alleged that the girl being lashed started a vicious rumour about the punisher.

Many say that the receiver of the beatings had told some people that the lady meting out the punishment had been sleeping around with their professors.

This is what Joselyn Dumas tweeted after seeing the video:

"This soo wrong. What is @upsaccra doing about this? For someone to bring their child to your institution and have a senior lash them for what reason! #UPSA needs to call her to order. I hope they do. Wow!"

UPSA issues statement regarding viral beating video

YEN.com.gh reported that school authorities have responded to the viral video of student lashing another who appeared to be much younger for spreading lies about her on campus.

According to a statement by the university, the offender has been apprehended and will face the disciplinary committee.

Meet UPSA alumnus who sells kenkey for a living

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Joyce Alorbu, a graduate of the University of Professional Studies who has decided to be self-employed.

According to Joyce, after struggling to find a job, the pandemic took it away when the company laid off some workers, including herself.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh