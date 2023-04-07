Some students of the University of Ghana were captured singing and drumming as they chanted some words which sort to hail the second lady Samira Bawumia

She was at the university's campus to award Ghanaians who participated in the Samira Bawumia Literature Prize

Some Ghanaians have reacted to the video as they enjoyed the kind gesture the students made for her

A video of some students at the University of Ghana singing and drumming a song they created for the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has caused a frenzy online.

Samira Bawumia at the University Of Ghana for the Samira Bawumia Literature Prize. Photo source: @pulseghana @sbawumia

Source: Instagram

In the video, the young men started drumming and chanting praises onto the her the moment she walked onto the podium to deliver her speech.

They stood at the back of the hall, closer to the entrance as they chanted the words:

"Wose wo pɛ Samira, Samira na wobenya!"

Translating the words from Twi to English, the young energetic men said, if you say you want a lady like Samira, a lady of her calibre is whom you would get.

Upon hearing the song, she stood behind the podium and smiled while the young men went on.

Meanwhile, Mrs Bawumia was at the university campus on April 6, 2023, for the Samira Bawumia Literature Prize event.

The event is held annually to award young Ghanaians living in Ghana who submitted the best short fiction, poetry and non-fiction prose to the organisation.

See the video of the University of Ghana students playing 'jama' for Samira Bawumia.

Ghanaians react to the video of University of Ghana students playing jama for the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia

Ghanaians have flooded the comment section with laughing emojis as they share their opinions on the lyrics to the chant.

paulyaro28 said:

Something small for the boys

jay_juni commented:

The jama doesn’t stop until it stops

strikhar_ stated:

Atear. Hard hype oh

