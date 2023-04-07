Businessman Why Fynn and presidential staffer Nadia Adong Musah have tied the knot in a lavish wedding

Their wedding got into social media trends following the display of wealth and show of expensive cars

More videos from the marriage ceremony have popped up online showing many lovely scenes

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

More videos from the wedding of businessman Why Fynn and presidential staffer Nadia Adongo have emerged online.

Why Fynn, known in private life as Kwasi Fynn, tied the knot with Adongo, the Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs at the presidency, in a lavish wedding on Good Friday, April 7, 2023.

The first videos published by YEN.com.gh showed the groom storming the venue with a fleet of luxurious cars.

Why Fynn married Nadia Adongo in style Photo source: @menscook, @thedaveblog

Source: Instagram

Following the initial reports, new videos have surfaced online show some lovely scenes at the wedding and the reception.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Below are some of the new videos as sighted on the Instagram pages @menscook, @iamskinp, and @thedaveblog.

1. An aerial view of the cars in Why Fynn's wedding convoy

2. Why Fynn's bride, Nadia, and her bridesmaids in beautiful robes

3. Nadia Adongo's arrival at her wedding

4. The bride and groom in a loved-up mood

5. The full set of bridesmaids and groomsmen at Why Fynn and Nadia's wedding

6. Why Fynn and Nadia were all smiles at their wedding

7. Why Fynn and Nadia go on the dancefloor at their wedding reception

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh