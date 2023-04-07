Businessman Why Fynn and presdiential staffer Nadia Adong Musah have tied the knot in a lavish wedding

Their wedding has got into social media trends following the display of wealth and show off expensive cars

New videos from the wedding have shown many prominent Ghanaians including Samira Bawumia and Cheddar at the wedding

The marriage ceremony of businessman Kwasi Fynn and presidential staffer Nadia Adongo Musah has been trending online.

The groom, known on social media as Why Fynn, and Adongo, the Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Presidency, set tongues with their show of luxury on their special occasion.

Videos which have surfaced online show the groom riding in a convoy of expensive cars while the bride also descended.

Why Fynn and Nadia Adongo's wedding saw Cheddar, Samira Bawumia, and others passing through

Apart from the show of cars, the wedding was big in attendance as many prominent Ghanaians graced the occasion.

Samira Bawumia, Frema Opare, Cheddar, others grace Why Fynn and Nadia Adongo's wedding

Looking at the couple tying the knot, it was expected that many high-profile personalities would attend the ceremony and it came to pass.

The guests at the wedding included Second Lady Samira Bawumia, President Akufo-Addo's Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare, and business mogul Nana Kwame Cheddar a.k.a. Freedom Jacob Caesar.

Others included broadcaster and fashionista Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), Reverend Boadi Nyamekye of Makers House Chapel.

See below for videos as shared on Instagram page @ghhyper1.

1. Samira Bawumia and Frema Osei Opare seated at Why Fynn's wedding

2. Cheddar interacting with KOD and Rev Boadi Nyamekye at Why Fynn's wedding

