Ghanaian businessman Why Fynn and Nadia Adongo Musa got married on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, in Accra

The wedding was a luxurious one, with the couple shutting down the streets of Accra with a convoy of luxury cars

In one of the videos that surfaced on social media, the couple's convoy, which consisted of Ferraris, Rolce Royce, numerous G Wagons and other expensive cars, was seen on bad roads

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian businessman Why Fynn, in a dazzling display of wealth and luxury, tied the knot with his sweetheart Nadia Adongo Musa on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, in Accra.

The high-profile wedding saw the couple shut down the streets of Accra with a convoy of jaw-dropping luxury cars, causing quite a stir on social media.

Ghanaian Couple's Luxury Convoy Spotted On Bad Roads Photo Source: GH Hyper

Source: Instagram

Videos of the procession of cars quickly went viral on social media, with viewers left in awe at the sheer opulence on display. The convoy consisted of several Ferraris, a Rolls-Royce, numerous G Wagons, and other expensive cars.

The couple's entourage navigated through the streets of Accra, causing a traffic jam as bystanders gathered to catch a glimpse of the grand spectacle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

However, as the convoy made its way through one of the rougher areas of Accra, the luxurious cars were seen navigating through bumpy and poorly-maintained roads. The sight left many social media users baffled, with some questioning why such expensive vehicles would be subjected to such harsh conditions.

Despite the raised eyebrows and the social media buzz, the wedding ceremony itself was a lavish affair, with no expense spared. The couple exchanged vows in a picturesque ceremony surrounded by family and friends, with stunning floral arrangements and decor adding to the fairy-tale ambience.

Why Fynn and Nadia Adongo join the company of Kennedy Osei and Tracey Osei, Kojo Jones and Raychel Jones and other Ghanaian celebrities whose lavish weddings went viral.

Ghanaians React To Why Fynn's Convoy

pounds_kojo commented:

all this cars road no good where you go drive pass

Akwasi Agyeman wrote:

They’ll use Ghana’s name to go take loan and share it among themselves

Famous said:

This Guy can borrow Ghana money . God bless you my brother

Ghanaian Men Shut Down Streets Of Accra With Rolls-Royce, Ferraris and Other Luxury Cars

In a similar story, Some men in Ghana shut down the streets of Accra and caused a scene as they drove around in their expensive luxury cars.

The wealthy friends rode around in a Rolls-Royce Phantom, Ferraris, Lamborghini and a Range Rover.

The grand convoy had people staring, and some young street boys chased the cars around, trying to get some change from the rich men.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh