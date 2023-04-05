COP Kofi Boakye celebrated his 60th birthday and retirement from the Ghana Police Service in great style with high-profile personalities in attendance

Ibrahim Mahama, Despite, Rev Obofour and Kofi Okyere Darko all looked splendid in all-white outfits which was the dress code

The atmosphere was one of great reverence and respect with a few tears in their eyes as the COP Kofi Boakye gave his parting speech

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama stepped at COP Kofi Boakye's birthday in great style.

He was greeted at the entrance by a crowd as everyone clamoured to touch his dress and catch his attention.

From the video, the crowd was heard chanting Ibrahim Mahama's name and accolades as he walked into the party to greet the birthday boy.

Ibrahim Mahama: Business Mogul, Despite, And Others Grace COP Kofi Boakye's 60th Birthday Party in Style Photo Credit: Facebook/ UTV Ghana

Source: Facebook

Revered COP (Rtd) Nathan Kofi Boakye has served the motherland well as he takes his leave from active civil service on his 60th birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many well-wishers attended the birthday party, including the crème de la crème of Ghana's high society.

The private jet owner's entrance caused a stir as people rushed to welcome him to the party. One can hear them singing his praise in the local dialect Twi, which translates;

"Ibrahim Mahama. Africa's multi-millionaire, the president of all rich men! Chairman!"

Other noteworthy people present included Despite Media CEO, gospel musician Diana Asamoah, and ace broadcaster Kofi Okyere Darko.

Watch the video below:

Ibrahim Mahama shows off luxurious lifestyle in a plush Seabreacher

YEN.com.gh reported Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama enjoying time alone in a posh Seabreacher.

He shared photos of his expensive vacation on Instagram. The comment area was flooded with fans admiring his rich lifestyle.

Ibrahim Mahama to send past NSMQ genius to South Africa for treatment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama has promised to send Ningwei Leonard Lanyeli, who suffers from bipolar disorder for treatment in South Africa.

The Ghanaian businessman ordered that Ningwei Leonard Lanyeli be sent to South Africa for treatment after it was revealed that he defer his studies at the KNUST to seek medical attention as his bipolar disorder worsened.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh