Media personality Afia Pokua in a funny, lighthearted post on Facebook, asked how Ghanaians were able to go for Easter vacations in Kwahu, given how hard Ghana was

Kwahu is the favourite holiday location for most Ghanaians during Easter, where they visit to unwind and enjoy themselves

The Facebook post garnered a lot of reactions, with many Ghanaians engaging with the post and dropping interesting comments

Popular media personality also known as Vim Lady, recently took to social media to express her surprise at the influx of Ghanaians travelling to Kwahu for the Easter holidays.

The popular vacation destination in the Eastern Region is known for its stunning scenery, exciting activities, and lively nightlife. But with the current economic climate in Ghana, Afia Pokua questioned how Ghanaians were able to afford such a luxurious getaway.

In a lighthearted post on her Facebook page, the media personality wrote:

"Eiiii Ghanaians, "no money", "no money" but see the chilling you are chilling in Kwahu

The post quickly gained traction, with many Ghanaians taking to the comments section to share their thoughts and experiences.

In the comment section, Afia Pokua argued that folks chilling and living lavishly make it hard for leaders to take the hardship in the country seriously.

we must let the hardship reflect so that the leaders will know we are serious about the ahokyere she wrote.

Many social media users explained to the journalist that despite the challenges of the current economic climate, they were going to continue to flock to Kwahu in droves for the Easter festivities, stating that they deserved to have fun regardless of the economic struggles.

Kwahu offers a range of attractions, from paragliding and hiking to concerts and parties. And for many Ghanaians, the chance to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and spend time with loved ones was priceless.

Afia Pokua Sparks Reactions

David Tagoe commented:

Someone told me last December that as for anigye budget, God will surely bring when in a conversation on the economy

George Kofi Danso wrote:

Afia you must admit that times are really hard, now bread is gh20 for family of only three but despite all this life must go on that is why people are there.

Hrh Nahna reacted:

They are the reason AddoDee is not minding us nu oo

