Actor Yaw Dabo visited Dortmund's training facility during his visit to Germany to promote his football academy, Dabo Soccer Academy

In a video, the actor met Jude Bellingham and while getting the footballer to endorse his football academy, he pronounced the player's name in a funny way

Dabo pronounced Bellingham's name as "Beham", which got many social media users laughing

Actor Yaw Dabo got many folks laughing after visiting Dortmund's training facility during his recent trip to Germany to promote his football academy, Dabo Soccer Academy.

In a video that has since gone viral, the famous Ghanaian actor could be seen meeting Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and getting the young footballer to endorse his academy.

However, what caught the attention of many social media users was the way Dabo pronounced Bellingham's name. Instead of saying it correctly, the actor called the Englishman "Beham" - a funny and unexpected twist that left many in stitches.

The video quickly spread across the internet, with social media users commenting on the hilarious mispronunciation.

Despite the comedic moment, Dabo's visit to Dortmund's training facility was not just for laughs. The actor was there to promote his football academy, which aims to provide young people in Ghana with access to professional coaching and training.

With Dabo's star power and connections in the football world, it is hoped that the academy will be able to attract some of the country's best talents and help develop the next generation of Ghanaian football stars.

Dabo is a big football fan and has previously expressed his desire to help young people in Ghana pursue their dreams of becoming professional footballers.

Ghanaians Tease Yaw Dabo

Kojo dmce laughed:

Jude beham ampa

Kawku jaylo wrote:

Ei Dabo, Beham s3n?

user2351124423264 commented:

Daabo convince Jude to sign for Utd team

Yaw Dabo Plays Soccer With Children Under 12 Years In Germany And Dribbles Them Like A Pro

In a related story, Ghanaian actor and football team owner, Yaw Dabo was spotted dribbling some white children in Germany.

The actor, who wore a Dortmund team jersey, was the only black person among them as he dribbled them without their knowledge of his age.

Dabo's fans have reacted to the video and spoken about how Dabo was manoeuvring his way through them with the ball as if he was a child.

