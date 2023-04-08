Ghanaian veteran actor Master Richard has boldly claimed he could coach the Black Stars because of his UEFA B coaching license

The famous actor revealed that he had the opportunity to take coaching lessons from the English Football Association

Master Richard confessed that football in Ghana is failing, and the country needs to return to the foundations of the game for it to change

Mikki Osei Berko, a seasoned Ghanaian movie actor and media personality better known by his stage name Master Richard, has said he has a UEFA B coaching license.

Master Richard claims he could coach the Ghana Black Stars.

Source: Instagram

He claims he received coaching training from the English Football Association, making him competent to lead the Black Stars.

Master Richard stated in an interview:

I got the chance to do some coaching, and I proudly report that I possess a UEFA B Licence in football coaching. I am aware that a coach with the same accreditation was brought in to lead the Black Stars. Moreover, I am a participant in the English Football Association.

According to the veteran actor, he could lead any football team, including the Black Stars. Master Richard stressed that football is failing in the country because it needs to return to the basics to bring a change.

Ghanaians react to Master Richard's claim of being able to lead the Black Stars

Many Ghanaians found the veteran actor's assertions interesting and took to Twitter to share their opinions. YEN.com.gh compiles some responses below.

@Samuel_Issifu22 remarked:

Ghana youth don't want to learn. The man went to Europe and studied to acquire a UEFA License B. This is not the first time he's saying this, so I don't see why young boys should insult him. Per the requirements to be a Black Stars coach, he qualifies with the UEFA License B

@kosi_dzidefo asked:

Does he think the Ghana Black Stars is a circus for clowns??

@Charlot31596652 opined:

Inter schools coach selection, you no go get charley…rest !!!!

@Royal_Ryder commented:

We’re not asking for a coach

Chris Hughton loses his Ghanaian father shortly after his appointment as Black Stars coach

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh reported the death of Chris Hughton's father shortly after his appointment to lead the Black Stars. Brighton's former manager was appointed head coach for the Ghana national team and was meant to be presented before March, but he remained in the UK for a time after his father's passing.

