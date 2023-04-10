Actress Martha Ankomah recently exhibited some impressive dance moves as she attended a party

Martha showed finesse on the dancefloor as she jammed to Goya Menor and Nektune's Ameno Amapiano

The actress' dance moves triggered reactions from Nana Ama McBrown and other colleagues, as well as her fans

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah has shown herself as a fine dancer after sharing a new video online.

Martha Ankomah recently attended a party and took over the dancefloor to bust some impressive moves to the admiration of many people.

In the video shared on her Instagram page, the actress is seen dressed in a white dress which covers her up in her usual decent fashion.

Martha Ankomah stole the show with her dance moves at a party Photo source: @marthaankomah

Source: Instagram

With many guests wearing white outfits in different styles seated and looking on, Martha charged to the front and moved towards where the stage was mounted.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Martha Ankomah jams to Goya Menor and Nektune's Ameno Amapiano

The A Happy Surprise actress showed many 'latest' dance moves in the few minutes she took to the dancefloor.

The song she danced to was the smash hit of Goya Menor and Nektunes, Ameno Amapiano.

Martha shared the video to wish her fans and followers a happy Easter Monday.

See the video below:

McBrown, Gloria Sarfo, others react to Martha Ankomah's dance video

The footage of Martha Ankomah dancing has excited many of her colleague actresses and other followers.

iamamamcbrown said:

"Give dem moves ❤️❤️❤️ #BRIMM."

fiifipratt1 said:

"Hahahhaha asem Ben kraaaaa nie @marthaankomah ? ."

emeliabrobbey said:

That’s my girllllll❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

gloriaosarfo said:

"Thaaaaaat's right‼ Yaa Van Damme on show. Give them, give them.❤."

weblovejuniorguyguy said:

"I never see you like this before ❤️❤️ my crush "

jerryonegh said:

"Aeii what is going on here .dancer of the year ."

kofi_boama said:

"Good girl kakra, Nice girl kakra, religious kakra, concert nso kakra na afa."

Plus-Size Lady With Super Curvy Hips Shows Off Dance Moves In TikTok Video

Meanwhile, a plus-size lady with the TikTok name The Real Liso has exhibited her alluring dance moves in videos on her platform.

She recently captured herself donning an all-black dress with thin straps while performing to a vibey tune.

One of her clips raked in over 322,000 views and more than 1,419 comments from netizens, with many drooling over her figure.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh