Ghanaian actress and style influencer Martha Ankomah is the favorite celebrity to follow for decent styles

Martha Ankomah always makes headlines with her extraordinary fashion sense on the red carpet and at star-studded events

Fashion lovers and churchgoers can take oodles of inspiration from the fashion-forward style icon

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah always manages to catch our attention with her looks each time she posts on social media.

The talented actress who doesn't miss church service on Sunday has become the perfect ambassador for textile companies and a muse for fashion designers.

The style influencer works with different fashion designers to create new and unique styles for her to slay every Sunday.

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah slays to church in this collage. Source@marthaankomah

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

YEN.com.gh shares five beautiful photos of Martha Ankomah in an African print dress.

1. Martha Ankomah stuns in a turtleneck dress

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah looked stunning in a flare African print dress.

She rocked her African braids in a ponytail hairstyle and wore a stud earring with black shoes to complete her look.

2. Martha Ankomah glows in a burgundy hairstyle

The talented actress dazzled in a one-hand dress made with beautiful African print fabric. She styled her looks with gold jewelry and red high heels.

Her frontal hairstyle and color matched perfectly with her heavy makeup and red lipstick as she smiled at the c

3. Martha Ankomah turns heads in purple

The versatile actress and style influencer jumped on the corset trend with this look. The designer used purple fashion accessories to design the edges of the top and skirt.

Martha Ankomah gave us another unique hair styling with this look. She completes her look with black high heels and a few pieces of jewelry.

4. Martha Ankomah rocks a tulle dress

Fashion is cyclical and the tulle trend will always be in vogue. Martha Ankomah twirls in a flamboyant tulle dress.

The sleeveless dress was designed with shiny sequins and blue plain lace to create a unique finish.

5. Martha Ankomah poses in a beaded dress

True fashion influencer Martha Ankomah won our hearts and attention with the details of this dress.

The African print and beaded fabric merged beautifully to create an astonishing look. She wore a short lob as usual mild makeup and red lipstick to complete her look.

Diana Asamoah is the most fashionable gospel musician in Ghana now

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Asamoah who has changed her style of dressing completely in her new photos.

Over the past few months, the powerful minister has stepped up her fashion game by investing in expensive custom-made gowns, frontal wigs, and heavy makeup looks.

Many of her followers have admired her bold fashion statements as she continues to impress with her looks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh