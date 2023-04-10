Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah and his beautiful wife Irene were spotted at Kojo Soboh's birthday party inside Aburi

The happy couple who went viral with their wedding photos rocked matching outfits for the celebrity-studded event

Irene was among the best-dressed female celebrities at the biggest birthday bash of April

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah and his lovely wife Irene were among the top celebrities who attended Kojo Soboh's birthday party in Aburi, in the Eastern Region.

The newest couple looked splendid in matching white tops and denim jeans for the star-studded event on Easter Sunday.

Harold Amenyah and his wife Irene look stunning in denim jeans. Source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian health professional Irene flaunted her skin by wearing white denim shorts and pink sneakers.

Her short hairstyle and subtle makeup looked charming while her husband, Harold Amenyah, stepped out casually in a white tee shirt and denim jeans.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video posted by Ghanaian blogger GHKwaku:

naadaniels1

You can tell the lady is shy. Please keep your marriage out of social media oooo tooon!

topmodel_cleopatra

Eeiii wedding kente can lie

_amatoxlin

Stay away from social media my couples

prof.thom6

Can't this guy just keep the wife from all this pressure. How many times do u see Stonebwoy or sark with the wife on camera and all that. U are the celebrity we know not the innocent lady

ritarichh2

Ahh some Ghanaians are too dramatic ahhh… you have something to say about everything eeei. Celebrities in Ghana dey suffer paaa ohh

offeibeas_fashion

This lady paa her dressing too is... please don’t come for me I am praying to change‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️

bowmanclifford23

The guy no check beauty but rather character and that’s cool

Ghanaian Actor Harold Amenyah And His Beautiful Wife Irene Look Stunning Together In White Outfits

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah and his stunning bride Irene whose traditional wedding went viral on social media.

The stunning bride rocked corseted kente gown and short hairstyle for the private ceremony on April 1, 2023.

The adorable couple looked fabulous together in white outfits and jewellery for their thanksgiving service.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh