Lovia, a contestant of Date Rush Season 6 known for her funny English, has finally tied the knot with a man she met on the show

She revealed that she came to the show after her former boyfriend broke up with her

According to Lovia, her boyfriend left her because she was not a university graduate

Lovia from Date Rush was all smiles when she tied the knot in recently with the man of her dreams whom she met on the dating show.

Photos of their wedding went viral as many people gushed over the fairytale love affair.

In an interview with TV3, Lovia revealed why she came to find love on Date Rush and how her former boyfriend treated her.

Lovia and her husband at their wedding. Photo credit: Instagram /@misslondoncomedy

According to Lovia, she ended her formal education in primary 3 after the death of her parents.

She explained that she had to stay with people who fed, housed and clothed her in exchange for her services. Lovia said she helped her guardians sell on the streets while saying goodbye to her education.

Her inability to progress in school meant she could not write or construct sentences correctly in English. And according to her, this is what ended her first relationship.

"The man I was with before said I'm not educated, so he went in for a graduate. He said his friends would laugh at the way I spoke English. I cried. The final straw was seeing him with a lady in our room. The other lady was in the university."

Watch the interview below:

