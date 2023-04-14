Ghanaian gospel artiste and leader of the Rock Hill Church, Sonnie Badu, reacted to a message from a man who asked him to bring blood to his lab for testing

This message was sent to the gospel artiste after he posted on his social media that God turned to oil to blood at his church while performing miracles

Sonnie Badu responded to the message, saying he did not have time to sell oil to his church members, and neither was he telling lies about the miracle that happened

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian gospel artiste and leader of The Rock Hill Church, Sonnie Badu, has replied to a message from a fan who was amused by his miraculous works posted on his social media.

Sonnie Badu replied to a fan after he said he needed a sample of his miracle oil that turned to blood to be tested in his lab Photo source: @sonniebaduuk

Source: Instagram

In an earlier video posted by the Man of God, he revealed that the oil he used for church miracles had turned to blood. Videos from the church showed that the oil had turned red, affirming the preacher's comments about miracles happening in his church.

However, a man who claimed to be a scientist was not impressed by the award-winning singer's claim about the miracle blood and messaged him directly on Instagram to request a sample for testing in his lab.

The "Mabowodin" hitmaker, however, replied the interested 'scientist' on April 14th, 2023, that he was expecting more miracles from Jesus.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

See Sonnie Badu's interaction with a fan who requested blood samples below.

Sonnie Badu cautioned the conversation between himself and the scientist, saying.

Lol… I am in as just as much shock as everyone else is…. However, I major in preaching about the blood of Jesus... In this season, may the blood of Jesus heal you in every area of your life… #miracles #Jesus #churchInAtlanta

Kumchacha tells Sonnie Badu to talk about his tattoos and not the eating of pork

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Sonnie Badu had been told by popular Ghanaian pastor Kumchcha to talk about his tattoos.

Kumchacha said that Sonnie Badu was not truthful in his statement about people having spiritual attacks when they eat pork. He said Sonnie Badu deliberately left out part of the Bible quotation he used to back his claim eating pork was a sin. According to Kumchacha, the omitted part makes it clear that people should not have tattoos, even though Sonnie Badu has some.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh