Sonnie Badu has received a presidential lifetime achievement award from US President, Joe Biden and his vice, Kamala Harris

The honour is esteemed as one of the most renowned awards given out in the United States

It is indicated that Sonnie Badu was awarded for his lifelong commitment to building a stronger nation

Renowned Ghanaian preacher and musician, Sonnie Badu, who is now based outside Ghana, has received a presidential lifetime achievement award from the U.S. President.

On his Instagram handle, Sonnie Badu shared a video from a church service when a representative of the U.S. Government presented the award to him.

Why Badu was awarded

It was indicated in the video that the award was presented to the Ghanaian celebrity for his lifelong commitment to building a stronger nation.

Sonnie Badu Receives Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from US President Joe Biden Credit: @sonniebaduuk

Source: Instagram

The presidential lifetime achievement award is regarded as one of the highest awards that come from the United States of America.

Pictures of President Joe Biden and the first female vice-president, Kamala Harris, were both printed on the award to depict their endorsement.

What Ghanaians are saying

A lot of social media users in Ghana have been celebrating the pastor for his brilliant achievement.

Below were some of their comments:

rundatraxmusic said:

Congratulations Oluwa Dr Badu ….their powers no reach o

sakonja mentioned:

You are amazing papa

pretty_eben commented:

Congratulations Papa.. Indeed God has done it again

Source: Yen.com.gh