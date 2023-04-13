A video of four Ghanaian gospel musicians celebrating Nathaniel Codjoe on his academic achievement has left people in awe

In the video, the four musicians interrupted an interview with the young doctor to celebrate his achievements

Netizens who also reacted to the video congratulated Nathaniel Codjoe and wished him well

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It was a beautiful sight to behold as gospel musicians, MOG Music, Cwesi Oteng, Akese Brempong and Perez Musik met Dr Nathaniel Codjoe for the first time.

Ever since news of his academic achievement went viral, Dr Nathaniel Codjoe has been speaking to the media sharing his success story as well as his future ambitions.

Gospel musicians celebrate Nathaniel Codjoe on his academic achievement Photo credit:@GTV Ghana

Source: Facebook

In one of such interviews with Ghana Television(GTV), the gospel music heavyweights who were apparently guest presenters on the show interrupted the intelligent doctor during a live programme to shower him with praises and also congratulate him on his success.

The four musicians who seemed starstruck by Nathaniel Codjoe's presence praised him for his accomplishment and appealed to him to stay in Ghana and help the health sector rather than journey to the United States or the United Kingdom(UK) where healthcare workers are well-paid.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"We are proud to have people like you in the country," Cwesi Oteng told Nathaniel.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the meeting between Nathaniel and the gospel music stars

The 2-minute 28-second video was captioned "How our guest presenters received Dr Nathaniel Codjoe, a fresh graduate of UCC who swept 16 out of 22 awards at his graduation" had gathered a lot of traction with many netizens also praising the young doctor.

Solomon Faribah remarked:

Well done Sir, we are all grateful for your achievement. May God continue to lift you higher

Ehornam Marilyn added:

This is worth emulating and celebrating, you are a genius. Congratulations

Ibrahim Anyass Ibrahim replied:

I'm profusely happy for this gentleman. Congratulations to you.

Agnes Eshun stated:

Congratulations to you my church member

Nathaniel Codjoe tells why the University of Ghana denied him admission to study Medicine

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Nathaniel Codjoe, an intelligent Ghanaian doctor who has become an inspiration to the youth, went public on how his quest to become a medical doctor suffered a setback.

The intelligent young doctor in an interview with GTV revealed that he was denied the chance to read Medicine at the University of Ghana(UG) despite clocking 7As and a B2 in the 2015 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh