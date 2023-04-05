Ghanaian gospel musician and leader of The Rock Hill Chapel has been told by popular Ghanaian pastor Kumchcha to talk about his tattoos

Kumchacha said that Sonnie Badu was not truthful in his statement about people having spiritual attacks when they eat pork

He said that he left portions out of the quotation he spoke about, which says that people should not have tattoos even though Badu has

Ghanaian pastor Kumchacha has told The Rock Hill leader and gospel musician Sonnie Badu to talk about his tattoos and not about Christians eating pork.

Sonnie Badu spoke about some verses in the Bible and said that people who eat pork suffer spiritual attacks.

Kumchacha said Sonnie Badu should talk about his tattoos and not about eating pork Photo source: @sonniebaduuk @myjoyonline

In an article sighted by YEN.com.gh on TV3, Kumchacha said there is much more to the Bible verse than explained by Sonnie Badu. Kumchacha noted that the Bible verse, Leviticus 11, which was used by Sonnie Badu in his submissions also has verses 19-28 which talk about tattoos.

Kumchacha who has clashed with several popular Ghanaians over some controversial statements said that the tattoos that Sonnie Badu has is frowned upon by God in that verse and hence should not be drawn on the skin.

He added that even the pigs after Jesus Christ cast the demons into them according to the Bible were swamped by the sea. He added that the animals have been cleansed by God for consumption and as a result, Sonnie Badu should not instil fear in consumers of pork.

Why was able to talk about the part of Leviticus which focuses on eating pork but decided to leave out the part which spoke against the tattoos he has all over his body?," He wonderd

Sonnie Badu inspires the youth with his beautiful home and exotic cars posted on his Instagram and Twitter account

Meanwhile, YEN.con.gh published earlier that Sonnie Badu showed how much God has blessed him by showing off his stunning mansion with two luxury cars.

He posted beautiful photos of his properties on Twitter and shared inspirational words to encourage people.

Many people were happy for the famous gospel musician and prayed that they achieved similar levels of success.

