A video of a university student who sells waakye to make ends meet has touched many people online

Frank Adontey said he had no regrets about selling food since he earned money from it to pay his fees

He has been commended for making good use of his time and for helping his mother in her time of difficulty

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A student of the University of Development Studies(UDS) has become an inspiration to the youth after he opened up on how he ended up as a food vendor.

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, Frank Alex Adontey, who sells waakye and plain rice to make ends meet, said everything began after he decided to start a business in order to make money to pay his fees and also to take care of his ailing mother.

Frank Adontey hawking waakye Photo credit: @THE HUSTLER GHANA/ YouTube

Source: Youtube

Quizzed on whether the business has been lucrative, the young man responded in the affirmative, adding that because of the waakye business, he was able to make enough money to pay his fees.

“This business has really helped me. I am doing this to take care of my sick mother and also pay my fees and feed myself as well. I invested about 300 cedis in my business and a day I make 20 to 50 cedi as profit”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The level 300 student said he hopes to set up a food joint on the UDS campus as part of his vision to grow the business.

Watch the video below:

Frank Adontey commended for starting waakye business

Social media users have praised the young man for being innovative and for making good use of his time.

African Nird Perspective replied:

Once again... Another motivating show this week..... There's no time to waste as a youth..... Get up like these lot and make something for yourself

Waakye seller says he doesn't want to travel abroad

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a determined young Ghanaian man who works as a food vendor in Accra shot down the idea of travelling outside the country in search of greener pastures.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa, Mahmood Abdul Rahman, who sells waakye at Dome in Accra, said thanks to his food business, he was able to cater for himself and his family and hence saw no reason to travel abroad.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh