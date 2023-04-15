Jackie Appiah has amassed reached 10 million followers on Instagram and is reportedly the first Ghanaian celebrity to reach the milestone

The beautiful actress has won the hearts of many in Ghana and across the globe with her stellar acting skills and warm personality

Jackie loves to share beautiful photos and videos of her everyday life on her page, which pleases her followers and expands her audience daily

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian movie icon Jackie Appiah has added another milestone to her already impressive list of achievements as she reached an impressive 10 million followers on Instagram. Reports have it that she is the first Ghanaian celebrity to attain this milestone on the popular photo and video-sharing platform.

Jackie Appiah in a red suit (Left) Jackie Appiah in pretty red dress(Right) Photo Source: jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah has won the hearts of many, not only in Ghana but also across the globe, with her incredible acting skills and charming personality. Her impressive feat on Instagram further solidifies her position as one of the most sought-after celebrities in Africa.

The beautiful actress, who is well known for her exceptional performances in Nollywood and Ghallywood movies, has been able to capture the hearts of her fans with her beautiful and creative content on Instagram. Her page is a mixture of beautiful photos and videos of her everyday life, which is a sight to behold.

Jackie Appiah is a master at engaging her fans on social media, and her followership has grown in leaps and bounds over the years. Her ability to connect with her fans on a personal level is what makes her stand out among other celebrities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The 10 million followership milestone is no mean feat, and Jackie Appiah deserves all the accolades for her outstanding achievement. Her fans have been pouring in congratulatory messages and celebrating the beautiful actress for making Ghana proud.

5 Times Jackie Appiah Inspired Ghanaians In The Diaspora With Her Dazzling Tie & Dye Dresses

In another story, Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has joined the list of female celebrities promoting the rich culture of Ghana.

The style icon opted for ravishing made-in-Ghana tie & dye dresses instead of her expensive designer clothes and jeans.

Jackie Appiah styled her looks with alluring hairstyles, flawless makeup, and trendy, pricey sandals.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh