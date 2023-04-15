Manuel Bilson, the CEO of Manuel Photography, has tied the knot with his fiancee Adwoa

In some new photos that surfaced, the young couple wore a colourful Kente outfit and gold ornaments

The traditional ceremony was a beautiful one with lots of dancing and singing

Manuel Bilson, the CEO of Manuel Photography, has officially tied the knot with his gorgeous fiancee Adwoa. In exclusive new photos and videos shared by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the newlyweds could be seen sporting vibrant Kente outfits and stunning gold ornaments.

CEO Of Manuel Photography And Bride At Their Traditional Wedding Photo Source: YEN.com.gh

Earlier, the couple earlier shared stunning pre-wedding photos days before the big day.

It was a magical ceremony filled with love, laughter, and lots of dancing. The couple said their vows as the crowd cheered them on. The joy and happiness on their faces were infectious.

As the CEO of one of the most prestigious photography studios in Ghana, Manuel Bilson knows a thing or two about capturing moments that last a lifetime. And he certainly did not disappoint on his special day. The photos from the ceremony were breathtaking, showcasing the couple's deep love and affection for one another.

From the intricate details on Adwoa's dress to the beautiful smiles shared between the newlyweds, every photo and video looked splendid.

The wedding reception was equally as stunning, with melodious African music being played in the background as guests danced away. Everyone was elegantly dressed, with the women in brightly coloured dresses and the men in stylish outfits.

In one of the heartwarming videos that surfaced from the event, Manuel Bilson could be seen dancing joyfully with his groomsmen. They sang and praised the groom, showing the love and admiration they had for their friend.

