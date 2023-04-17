Popular Ghanaian prophet, Prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie, says the devil is influencing the controversy surrounding PSG and Morrocan player Achraf Hakimi's marriage

The man of God condemned men who were celebrating Hakimi and said the devil was influencing marriages and husbands through the internet

He added that this trend would only cause more problems and make husbands settle with women, have children with them and leave them with nothing

Popular Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie, has said the devil is influencing marriages and husbands through the latest trending news about a football star, Hakimi, allegedly giving his mother the legal rights to his properties.

An article sighted by YEN.com.gh on Pulse claimed that during a divorce settlement, the footballer's wife, Hiba Abouk, was shocked upon hearing that her husband had none of his properties in his name.

According to the unverified article sighted on Pulse, a French magazine, First Mag, published that Hakimi had placed all his properties in his mother's name and had no properties to his name after his wife requested some properties during their divorce settlement.

YEN.com.gh, however, did not publish the story as our checks revealed that the claims were false.

But that has not stopped the story from trending wildly on social media and generating commentary from Ghanaians.

The latest to comment is Prophet Opoku-Sarkodie, who stated that it was wrong for Christians to place their mothers over their wives in their marriages. According to him, when a man and a woman find each other, they become one.

In a video sighted on Ghanaian blogger Sammy Kay Media's Instagram page on April 16th, 2023, the prophet added that the devil planned every trend on the internet to cause confusion and separation among the children and of God.

He added that the latest trend surrounding Hakimi would influence men to hide their properties and treat women badly.

Prophet Opoku-Sarkodie said some men would even choose to have kids with women and leave them with nothing.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Prophet Opoku-Sarkodie's comments on Hakimi's divorce

Some Ghanaians took to Instagram to weigh in on Prophet Sarkodie's comment, with many criticising him for his take on the issue.

prince_charisma commented:

Did Hakimi tell him that the girl laboured with her ?? This Pastor kraaa oh, we were here. Same Pastors said social media is Satanic, but now they are doing tiktok Live and Facebook Live. Oh, let’s be

dkbghana commented:

Too many men have lost their wealth, properties etc., through these stupid divorce laws!

manixucess commented:

Men always defend women eeeiiii . The thing is, if Eno happens to you, u dey think differently.

Ghanaian advocate says divorce is open if there is no respect in marriage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Ghanaian feminist Felicity Nelson quoted the Bible to support her assertion that both men and women should submit to each other in marriage.

According to the gender activist, husbands are not higher than their wives in marriages. She said that hierarchy did not exist in that space. She added that any man who married her and would not accept disrespect from her should ask for a divorce.

