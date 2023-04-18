The lookalike of Ghanaian singer King Promise has reacted to rapper, Medikal's "attacks" at him and told Medikal to stop because he is not afraid of him

He said that Medikal and the other celebrities are furious because he and other members of the lookalike team have finally stolen the celebrities' girls with their popularity

He added that he would continue to enjoy his fame since it is his year to blow and does not know why the celebrities are against his progress

The lookalike of Ghanaian singer King Promise said he would not stop entertaining Ghanaians or singing just because he is being called out for looking like his idol, King Promise.

Speaking in an Instagram live video, the young man said Medikal was using his jawline to insult him because he is jealous of his current success.

Among the successes that the lookalike boasted of was his current state of having more girls to himself. He said that Medikal was jealous of him because all the girls are now shifting their focus to the lookalikes.

He also questioned the celebrities on why they had not arrested people who use their songs in their videos for fun and even for advertisement on social media.

Watch King Promise's lookalike's reply to Medikal below:

Some fans reacted to the video of the King Promise lookalike who is not ready to give up on his fame

Some Ghanaians who found the video funny reacted positively while others were not so happy about the young man's comments.

agyeijamesboakye commented:

Ah so this boy paaa you dey use someone’s brand way you talk rubbish too hmmmm!!!!

imawusi_dede commented:

This guy should consider comedy. Eeii Jesus!

bro_mensah commented:

Small time you go hear word. Dey there den do guy guy

sistomusic commented:

@ghpage_tv, and u think he doesn’t know he can talk? He's got a plan for everything he does and posts... he only wants you, the blogger, to pick it up and post it “for free”... so he can trend... and that's what u just did. He won...

Ajagurajah sends a strong warning to a man trying to imitate him in the ongoing lookalike trend

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Ajagurajah has reacted angrily to a video of a young man portraying himself as his lookalike.

In a TikTok video, the outspoken spiritual leader warned the young man to be very careful if he doesn't want any trouble. Netizens reacted to the video and shared varied opinions on the comments by Ajagurajah on his lookalike.

