Ajagurajah has reacted angrily to a video of a young man portraying himself as his lookalike

In a TikTok video, the outspoken spiritual leader warned the young man to be very careful if he doesn't want trouble

Netizens who reacted to the video also shared their varied opinions on the comments by Ajagurajah and his lookalike

Founder and leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach Church, Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as the Ajagurajah has issued a strong warning to a young man who has started posing as his lookalike.

Taking to his TikTok page, Ajagurajah who sounded visibly angry stated that he has no interest in knowing that someone resembles him adding that people who deserve lookalikes are celebrities such as Jay-Z and Beyoncé, not him.

He asked the man portraying himself as an Ajagurajah lookalike to desist from such actions if he doesn't want trouble.

"I don't have a lookalike, my mom gave birth to me alone and so anyone claiming to be Ajagurajah's lookalike should stop misbehaving," he said angrily.

His comments come after a video where a young man with a striking resemblance to the spiritual leader was seen being hailed in public.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 37,000 likes and 2000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the rant by Ajagurajah

The outburst by Ajagurah has sparked huge reactions from social media users with many laughing off at his remarks and urging him to calm down.

@gail replied:

Daddy please exercise patience

Nanaakuasuzie stated:

please you are my dad's lookalike and he knows how to kaa banku tooo 3no nso333

userjud8809 indicted:

Woboa wo w) lookalike

