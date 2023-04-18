Ghanaian celebrity lookalike Robest shared his encounter with the original King Promise, whom he calls his godfather

Robest, the leader of the Four Kings Lookalike Association, recounted how King Promise gifted him a phone that wasn't his preference

According to him, he wanted an iPhone but King Promise's management convinced him to take a Hisense phone

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Revelations by Ghanaian musician King Promise's lookalike, Robest Jnr Promise, details the relationship between himself and the original.

In a phone interview with Ghanaian entertainment blog, GhPage, Robest disclosed that King Promise is his godfather and narrated how the musician had gifted him a phone.

He added that initially, he wasn't pleased that the wealthy King Promise did not give him the phone of his choice, an iPhone.

Celebrity Lookalike feeling cheated out of an iPhone King Promise did not give him Image credit: Anadolu Agency / @robestgh / @iamkingpromise

Source: Getty Images

According to Robest, after misplacing his phone in a tro-tro, he contacted King Promise because the musician is his godfather.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He claimed that King Promises's management sent him a Hisense phone instead of an iPhone.

"When I asked for a phone, I told him I wanted an iPhone 12 or 13. His management told me that it was a good choice but because he is a brand ambassador for Hisense, he will buy a Hisense phone for me."

Robest said that he wasn't happy about the change in the brand of phone. However, after some explanations, he is proud to be associated with the Hisense brand.

Click to watch the video here.

King Promise lookalike has been going back and forth with Ghanaian rapper Medikal. Medikal called the lookalike association lazy and advised them to look for money instead of using celebrity names to beg on social media.

Social media reacts to King Promise's lookalike's disappointment with musician's gift

Many have called out King Promise's lookalike for being ungrateful.

riyeb_icon_uk_ltd wrote:

Ahhh this stupidity….do you know his account balance? Very ungrateful. Masa, work hard and make money then you buy iPhone for Makola to share. Ungrateful.

abigaildeman commented:

Aaah this guy paaa. He needs to be arrested. What nonsense?

Celebrity lookalike association charges GH¢500 registration fee for new members

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the new venture of King Promise's lookalike, Robest Jnr, which aims to sign new members to the Lookalike Association of Ghana.

He disclosed the company name as the Four Kings Lookalike Association, saying that membership was open to everyone, even if they did not resemble a celebrity.

Robest added that the new membership fee was GH¢500.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh