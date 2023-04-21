Ghanaian actor Wayoosi has surprised Ghanaians with a rib-cracking video of himself

The Kumawood star dressed like a lady and danced to some highlife songs in a video that has been trending online

Wayoosi even made it more real by putting on makeup and wearing a wig, confusing viewers on whether it is really him or not

Ghanaian Kumawood actor Wayoosi has been seen in trending videos dancing to a highlife song dressed like a woman. Wayoosi is known for his comic scenes in the Kumawood movies in which he has starred in, making this one of his usual entertainment acts.

In the video, Wayoosi wore a multicoloured dress while he played and danced to "Yaa Boatemaa", a popular highlife song by legendary highlife artiste, Obuoba J A Adofo.

He also wore a wig, making him look even more womanly while dancing and brushing his wig from the sides of his cheeks like women do when their faces are covered with their hair.

Wayoosi also sang along while dancing to the song and captioned the video, which was later shared on Instagram by Ghanaian blogger Sammy Kay Media, as "Since it's highlife, why not? Meet Auntie Wayoosi".

Watch the video of Wayosi dressed like a lady below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Wayoosi dancing to the highlife song "Yaa Boatemaa"

Ghanaians reacted positively to the video of Wayoosi dressed like a woman and dancing:

ama614413 commented:

Eeii, so is wayosi? I went through the comments before knowing that he is the one. He is so handsome and beautiful

farida_houseofshimatrends commented:

… honestly didn’t make him out oo

berla_cherry commented:

EeeeiI didn't notice that oo eeeei boi

Wayoosi applauds Dr Likee for inspiring him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Wayoosi hailed Dr Likee for helping him revamp his YouTube Channel, which helped him earn over GH¢20,000 a month.

Wayoosi, in an interview with Zionfelix, stated that the amount was more than what he earned from playing roles in movies.

Ghanaians commended him for speaking highly of Dr Likee and giving him credit for the success of his YouTube Channel, Wayoosi Tv.

