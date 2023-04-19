Ghanaian Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has said that Ghanaians are not as starstruck as other people in other countries

The popular comedian pointed out that celebrities are not treated specially in the country

He added that celebrities should see this behaviour as normal and should be ready to accept it

Ghanaian comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, shared some interesting opinions about how people relate to celebrities in the country.

According to him, celebrities need to understand that they will not experience the special treatment other celebs in other countries enjoy.

LilWin pointed out in an interview on Nhyira FM that people are not devoted to celebrities because they do not see their value.

"Ghanaians don't see the benefits of celebrities. They do not hold us in high esteem. If we were in another country, we would be pampered that they won't even allow our legs to touch the ground. And by the time we wake up, people will have gathered around our houses."

The actor's remarks come months after he urged popular TikTokers to be humble because they were not celebrities. He said their fame would die with the social media platform's popularity. This did not go down well TikTokers, who responded in equal measure. Felicia Osei pointed out that she would not give ears to an "old man" who was determined to fight "children".

In this latest interview, LilWin advised other celebrities to accept the way Ghanaians treat them.

"This is how this place is, so if you are a celebrity, you should understand. Understand that they will praise you and insult you later. Do you see those who love you? If you make a mistake, they will all insult you. It's normal."

