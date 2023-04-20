Ghanaian YouTuber and entertainer Kyekyeku has apologised to the people of Pakyi in the Ashanti Region for making some utterances in the Akakalito movie, which they deemed offensive

He said that he did not mean to insult anyone from the town because he hailed from Asante Bekwai and that he had love for the people of Pakyi

He asked for forgiveness from his fans who felt offended, saying the term he used was for the movie and that he meant no harm to the general public or the people of Pakyi

Ghanaian actor Kyekyeku has released a video to apologise to the public regarding certain words he used in the Akakalito movie he is starring in with actor and comedian Dr Likee, which has been trending on social media.

In the Akakalito video, Kyekyeku was chased by the people of Pakyi, a town in the Ashanti Region, who were dressed in local leather fabrics and brandished weapons to get hold of Kyekyeku. The actor, who sailed on a canoe in an attempt to get away from them, said:

The whole of Kumerica you are the poorest and less civilised people."

The comment, however, angered some residents of the town, who took to social media to condemn the actor.

But in an apology video from Kyekyeku, which YEN.com.gh sighted on blogger Zionfelix's Instagram page on April 20th, 2023, Kyekyeku said he did not mean to disrespect the people from the town.

Kyekyeku (left), Dr Likee (right) Photo credit: @official_ras_nene

He said the scene in the movie where he insulted the people of Pakyi was for entertainment purposes only and not to directly and willfully insult or disrespect the people from the town.

Kyekyeku added that he understood that people received information differently, hence their different opinions on what that scene in the movie meant. However, he expressed regret over the pain the scene had caused some members of the public, stressing that he could not have succeeded as an actor without the support of all his fans.

I am sorry, as a person from Asante Bekwai who uses Pakyi route and knows the town, I would never disrepsect them. I am sorry, and I plead for their forgiveness, he said.

Watch a video of Kyekyeku apologising to the people of Pakyi below:

Ghanaians react to the apology video from Kyekyeku to the people of Pakyi

Some fans of the YouTuber backed him up and said he did not have to apologise since he meant no harm.

livingstone_flick commented:

Wei. Ah like me, I'll never apologise because apologising means you’ve admitted you were wrong. He never said Pekyi.. Dwon

efya_sally commented:

But wait ooo why are you sad and smiling lyk dat

dams522 commented:

Pakyi number 1 or 2? Those youth should tell us where they are coming from because there are two pakyis

