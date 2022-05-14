Gospel singer Cynthia Maccauley has revealed that her baby died in her womb nine months into her first pregnancy

The What Shall I Say singer said the same people she ministered to began to speak about her after the traumatic experience

Many internet users who read her Instagram post trooped to the comment section to express emotions

Gospel singer Cynthia Maccauley has disclosed that her baby died in her womb nine months into her first pregnancy and people began to speak about her.

The singer revealed her painful past via Instagram to motivate her fans and followers.

''During my first pregnancy, the baby died in my womb in the ninth month and people began to speak against me,'' she recalled.

Photos of gospel singer Cynthia Maccauley. Source: Cynthia Maccauley

Source: Instagram

Cynthia Maccauley recounted that the same people she ministered to said she deserved what had happened to her because she refused to stay away from active ministry during her pregnancy.

''But this consistent and faithful God took notice of my heart and accepted my sacrifice unto Him,'' she said.

Inspiring fans with her story

Now, the singer is a mother of three wonderful children. ''Child of God, be encouraged. Don't give up,'' she said.

The What Shall I Say singer added:

''Don't let any situation or the mockery of people discourage you from serving the Lord Jesus Christ. He will surely reward your service, honour your sacrifice and restore all you seem to have lost in service to Him!''

Read her post below:

How fans reacted

Several internet users who read her Instagram post trooped to the comment section to express emotions.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Khofi_alpha said:

''Amen, God bless you too.''

Darlingtondanwoel commented:

''God bless you Ma. God is indeed consistent in all His ways.''

Maameamma_ said:

''Won’t he do it? For his name's sake, the righteous will not be put to shame. He’s the only one that has integrity and the ability to do what he has said. All you need to do is to trust him with the WHAT, leave the HOW to him, and leave the WHEN to him.''

Ewurama.botchway

''Lord, You're too faithful to fail me.''

