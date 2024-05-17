Socialite Dentaa Amoateng and Asamoah Gyan recently embarked on a two-day trip to Zimbabwe

The sports personality who has ventured into politics met with the Zimbabwean president to discuss the future of Africa's youth

A video of Dentaa Amoateng taunting Asamoah Gyan for the food he packed for the trip has cracked the ribs of many fans

Ghanaian veteran footballer Asamoah Gyan, who recently ventured into public service, recently embarked on a trip to Zimbabwe.

On his trip, the veteran footballer called on Zimbabwean president Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to discuss what he described as the future of young people in Africa.

While Asamoah Gyan was on his high-level meeting, a hilarious video of the veteran footballer's food he packed for the trip popped up online.

Legendary player Asamoah Gyan Photo source: Instagram/AsamoahGyan3

Dentaa Amoateng mocks Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian socialite Denta Amoateng OBE, famed for her role in Ghana and the country's diaspora, joined Asamoah Gyan on his trip.

The socialite says she was stunned to discover the amount of food Asamoah Gyan packed for the trip.

She shared a video of the memorable moment as she questioned the veteran player's motives for carrying that much food on such a short trip.

The player's funny response excited numerous fans, who took to social media to drool over Asamoah Gyana's obsession with Ghanaian foods.

Fans react to Asamoah Gyan's hilarious moment

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Asamoah Gyan's hilarious moment with Dentaa Amoateng.

Bill Odartei said:

He has them just in case there is an emergency lockdown

Dr.TN wrote:

Kenkey is NOT baby food, Legend Asamoah Gyan

Joey noted:

2010 he took same things to the Black Stars camp at the World Cup and the rest was history

Kingsley Macclean commented:

ooo noo not that they bought all this just to open a new store over there herrrr booooo paaaa nie.

Wayo_bwoy added:

He will leave some for the guesthouse attendees

Asamoah Gyan befriend Kosua ne moko seller

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan, while on tour for the All Regional Games, Gyan, accompanied by his brother Baffour Gyan and close associates, ended up befriending a local egg seller.

The heartwarming moment occurred when Gyan was on his way to Krachi and decided to purchase eggs and pepper from the lady.

