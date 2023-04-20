Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor Lil Win caught the attention of many people on social media with his new look

He wore a cross dangle ear cuff earring on one ear and he dyed his beard, eyelashes, and eyebrows from black to white

The post has earned him praises from Ghanaians as they admire the efforts he put into his craft

Kumawood actor Lil Win, caused a frenzy on social media with his new look which he flooded Instagram with.

He was spotted wearing a cross dangle ear cuff earring on his right ear, while the other ear had nothing.

What made him look captivating was his black beard, eyebrows, and eyelashes, which he dyed white.

He noted that this new look was for a role in his long-awaited series titled Mr. President: The Republic of Umuofia.

In the series of posts he made on Instagram, he looked elegant in office wear, typical of how a president would dress.

In one photo, he wore a black suit and trousers, paired it with a long-sleeved blue shirt. In another, he went traditional by wearing kaftans that made him look dapper

See some pictures of Lil Win playing a role in Mr President.

Ghanaians react to pictures of Lil Win showing off his new look

People have reacted to the video as they commended the lengths to which he portrays the characters in movies.

Below are comments from people:

quami_bizay said:

I like your facial expression

agyenim51 commented:

Eiii bra kwadwo u look nice ooo keep it up

essandohebo stated:

so seriously in your work

agyemang.flexnews said:

Masa u resemble a retired professor papa . See your mustache .

abigail_2593 stated:

wezzy you're the apple of God's eye,we love you

newton_perez_ said:

May God continues to lift you up great star, Lilwin ❤️❤️

Lil Win laments about Ghanaians not valuing celebs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win bemoaned about the lack of respect accorded to celebrities in the country.

In an interview on Nhyira FM, he pointed out that Ghanaians are not devoted to celebrities because they do not see their value.

