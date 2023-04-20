Actor Yaw Dabo flew to Amsterdam to meet AFC Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus and he shared videos and pictures on his Instagram page

However, in one of the photos where Kudus was handing over a custom AFC Ajax jersey to him, many people criticised Dabo's Nike sneakers

That particular photo has generated lots of criticisms on social media as many wonder what his shoe size is and why he was not offered a smaller jersey size considering he is diminutive

Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo flew to Amsterdam and while on a trip there, he got the opportunity to meet Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus.

Mohammed Kudus and Yaw Dabo in Amsterdam, gifts him an AFC Ajax jersey. Image Credit: @samuel_dabo

Videos from his meeting with the player generated lots of laughter on social media as it began to circulate online.

However, one photo from his meeting with the player caused a social media frenzy. The highlight of the photo was Yaw Dabo's sneakers.

In the photo, Kudus was captured gifting the actor one of his jerseys from AFC Ajax.

The jersey had the Kudus' number on its back and Dabo's name on top of it. They smiled while shaking hands during the handing over of the jersey.

During that moment, Dabo was spotted in Nike Air Force sneakers and according to many, they were not in his size.

See the photo of Dabo and Kudus that has generated diverse reactions on social media.

Below is another picture of Kudus hanging out with Yaw Dabo.

Ghanaians react to Yaw Dabo's sneakers

Many people wondered whether there were no smaller jerseys available at AFC Ajax since the one offered Yaw Dabo was bigger. Others also commented on the shoe size since it appeared to look bigger in the photo.

See selected reactions below:

@mr_goldgram educated people saying:

The camera is on 0.5x that’s why everything closer looks longer. Check the other party’s sneaker too

@KwameNotford said:

Please return the Nike. They got your size . This probably 45/46. Try going for 26.

@AnDroid_Qpid stated:

I wanted to say something about Dabo’s Air Force but I shun.

@mason_abc remarked:

So dem no find ein size or what?

@I_am_a_gods stated:

Kudus, Why you give this guy jalabia na?

@quaqueric commented:

Yaw Dabo will certainly need alteration at Kejetia to be able to wear this jersey.

