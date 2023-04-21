A Lookalike of the Ghanaian Afropop star Black Sherif has surfaced again in a video in which he sang and acted like the artiste

The lookalike of Ghanaian Afropop star Black Sherif has surfaced again in a video where he sang along to one of the musician's songs and acted like the artiste.

He wore a black T-shirt, jeans trousers, shiny rings and necklaces to match the usual style of the artiste. The lookalike sang Black Sherif's popular song We Up in his The Villain I Never Was album.

Black Sherif's lookalike (left ) and Black Sherif Photo credit: @blacksherif; Twitter.com/mynewsgh

He did not only have the facial looks of Blacko but also his hairstyle, height and shape of his beard. The lookalike surprised netizens and caused a reaction with the striking similarities and how his body size also matched that of the singer.

Lately, the lookalikes of a few Ghanaian celebrities have been trending on social media, with netizens and some celebrities reacting to them in different ways.

Some artistes have condemned their actions and called them impersonators. But other artistes have reacted positively, while warning the lookalikes against performing their songs for money, or engaging in some other fraudulent activity.

Watch Black Sherif's lookalike's trending video below

Ghanaians react to video of Black Sherif's lookalike singing along to Blacko's song

Ghanaians who were surprised to see the lookalike's striking resemblance from looks to stature reacted to the video:

Valerie Elikem commented:

This makes you mad and laugh at the same time

kwasiakwa commented:

Is this not the guy who is asking for a new phone online for TikTok?… lol

Sir Willie commented:

But he looks like him o!

Meanwhile, Ameyaw Debrah, a popular Ghanaian entertainment pundit, has criticised Ghanaian artistes who have called out celebrity lookalikes and described them as impersonators.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh on Thursday, April 19, 2023, Ameyaw said lookalikes were doing nothing wrong because it was clear that they were not real artistes.

"When Michael Jackson was alive, there were many MJ impersonators that performed in his name and image as impersonators, and they still do alongside Elvis [Presley]," he said.

"Being a lookalike doesn't automatically mean impersonation. But when they start acting or performing like the celebrities then we can say they are impersonating them." he added.

The founder of Ameyaw Debrah.com went on to urge lookalikes to create personas that their audience would love and grow with if they wanted to be relevant for a long time.

King Promise's lookalike goes silent as he gets bashed on TikTok

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Robest Jnr., a gentleman who refers to himself as King Promise's lookalike, was recently criticised by a social media user.

The incident happened on his TikTok handle when he went live and allowed a gentleman called Pinto to join him, not knowing what he was going to face. After Pinto's criticism, Robertgh was dumbfounded as he tried to speak but was unable to construct a sentence.

