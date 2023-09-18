Established entertainment analyst Koncept Worae shared his views on Shatta Wale's claims after Wendy Shay's accident with YEN.com.gh

Shatta Wale blasted Ghanaians for sharing news about the singer's tragedy more than her music

News of Wendy Shay's accident involving a truck devasted Ghanaians

Ghanaian entertainment analyst Koncept Worae has given reasons Shatta Wale was wrong in his assessment of Ghanaians' reaction to Wendy Shay's accident.

According to Worae, Wendy Shay has always received support from the country and the entertainment industry.

He added that although the publicity may only sometimes be negative, there is still much hype.

Koncept Worae told YEN.com.gh:

"That is not the case. Wendy Shay is one of the people; even though sometimes people want to bash her for some of the things she does, people have shown her a lot of love.

If you look across the landscape, she is the only female musician who has enjoyed much support because of Bullet's contacts in the entertainment industry."

Koncept Worae explains how Ghanaian artistes react to negative news

According to Koncept Worae, many artistes enjoy all kinds of news about them, even the bad ones.

He pointed out that even bad news is a form of promotion for the object of hate.

"Indirectly, that is what puts them out there. That is what generates interest. Controversial headlines attract people to read, which boosts visibility."

Koncept Worae also disclosed to YEN.com.gh how some artistes deliberately start negative news about themselves. He said:

"Some artistes pay journalists to publish controversial stories about them because they feel that negative news sells."

