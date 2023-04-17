Robest GH, a young man who identifies himself as King Promise lookalike, has lashed out at Medikal in a hilarious video

The young man had many Ghanaians laughing heartily as he complained about Medikal's insults targeted at him in an earlier video the musician made

Earlier, Medikal had expressed anger at the sudden spread of numerous celebrity lookalikes on social media and criticized the media for giving them a platform

Robest GH, a young man who bears a striking resemblance to Ghanaian musician King Promise, has sparked reactions on social media with a hilarious video in which he lashed out at rapper Medikal.

King Promise lookalike (Left) complaining about Medikal (Middle) Photo Source: amgmedikal(Instagram), Robest GH (TikTok)

In the video, Robest could be seen venting his frustration at Medikal's recent comments about celebrity lookalikes. Earlier, the rapper had criticized viral lookalikes for impersonating the image of celebrities and complained that they were receiving too much attention from the media. Robest took particular offence to Medikal's insults directed at him personally, and his passionate rant had many Ghanaians in stitches.

Medikal, why you go dey talk about us like that? Robest exclaimed in the video. How different are we from skit makers? This is my year. Leave me make I do my thing. He said

Robest's video has received widespread attention on social media, with many people praising his wit and humour. Some have even called for him to become a celebrity in his own right, with his charming personality and uncanny resemblance to King Promise.

Medikal's criticism of celebrity lookalikes has sparked a lively debate online, with some arguing that these mimicry acts are harmless fun, while others say they detract from the originality of Ghana's music scene. A music expert and pundits previously spoke to YEN.com.gh and weighed in on the lookalike epidemic.

King Promise Lookalike Sparks Reactions

T-RAPZ OFFICIAL wrote:

King promise look alike apantan de3 eiDans3n paa oo ei This guy is not serious

MA KAY commented:

The gear box really pain your man oooAMG Medikal for come berg am la

Hannah Boakye reacted:

Smh! Who is he....so because of acting like somebody....all of a sudden he thinks he's a celebrity??

