A young man who shares similar looks with Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has gone viral after a video of him popped up on TikTok

He sported a thick rasta hairdo similar to that of his idol and tried to mimic his fashion style

The video left many in stitches as they dropped hilarious comments, with some folks calling him the watered-down version of the rapper

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young man has become an internet sensation after a video of him surfaced on popular video-sharing platform TikTok. The man, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur, has taken social media by storm with his strikingly similar looks and style.

Kwesi Arthur Lookalike (Left, Right), Kwesi Arthur (Middle) Photo Source: jnr_MP (TikTok), Kwesi Arthur (Instagram)

Source: TikTok

Sporting a thick rasta hairdo reminiscent of his idol, the young man attempted to mimic Kwesi Arthur's fashion style, leaving viewers in stitches. Many have taken to the comments section to express their amusement at the "watered-down version" of the popular rapper.

The video has since gone viral, racking up thousands of views and shares across various social media platforms. The young man's resemblance to Kwesi Arthur was so uncanny that many viewers were left wondering if the rapper had a secret twin brother.

It has now become a common trend in Ghana for fans to emulate their favourite celebrities, but the young man took it to a whole new level. From his hair to his clothing, it was clear that he was a die-hard fan of Kwesi Arthur.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video has also sparked a heated debate among fans, with some praising the young man's dedication to his idol, while others are questioning his motives for trying to copy Kwesi Arthur's style so closely, complaining about the ever-growing number of celebrity lookalikes in Ghana.

Kwesi Arthur Lookalike Sets Tongues Wagging

NC4NS4H wrote:

Kwesi Arthur Wei dea yarefoc paa ooo

Akosua ❤️ commented:

Kwesi Arthur look alike nu, is he sick

Alkinglite wrote:

Kwasi Arthur is not lucky with his lookalike

Ahmed Sheriff110 reacted:

This one be Akwasi Esther

Lookalike Begs Shatta Wale To Endorse Him, Says They Are Twins

In another story, Ghanaian dancehall and reggae musician Shatta Wale lookalike is trending after sending a message to the celebrity.

He begged Shatta Wale to support him because they might be related.

According to the lookalike, God created everyone in fours, so Shatta Wale should not be angry that he looks like him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh