President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo kicked a ball as he commissioned an astroturf at Alajo with some members of his government

Nana Addo scored the goal against a goalkeeper who faked a dive and allowed the shot to enter the goal, making everyone present burst into laughter

Ghanaians who were present applauded him for his funny penalty shootout, and netizens who saw the hilarious video of the president reacted to it

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has got Ghanaians laughing at a video of him kicking a football and scoring a funny goal.

The president led a team to commission an astroturf built by his government at Alajo and purported to allow the youth who have remained passionate about football to have a better facility to improve and showcase their talent to the world.

Nana Addo scored a goal while commissioning an astroturf at Alajo Photo source: @utvghana

In the video, Nana Addo took a few steps back, walked forward,d and kicked the football at a very low speed yet directed to the keeper's net.

He scored the hilarious goal as the goalkeeper fake-dived and allowed the ball to pass by him and enter the net.

His team and the people who were present applauded him and laughed at the funny penalty scenes of the president. Netizens reacted to the video and shared funny comments congratulating the president for his achievements.

The astroturf is among many projects that Nana Addo and Bawumia have commissioned since gaining power.

Watch Akufo-Addo's video as he kicks a ball and scores a goal below

See some reactions from Ghanaians after Nana Addo scored a goal

afia_rex commented:

i love this man keke

ofoeamegavie commented:

The goalkeeper will go to hell straight

niga_faid commented:

Ghana dier small opening of basic facility then president and ministers plus chiefs eeiii boi3 Astroturf keke no see people

khenstone commented:

The man in Kente is he not part of the Presidents Specially assigned security. Cos he follows always ,he be Chief anaaa?

