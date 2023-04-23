Black Stars Midfielder Mohamemd Kudus and Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo were spotted slaying in suits on the streets of Amsterdam

A photo of Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus and Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo looking dapper in suits has melted the hearts of many people in the country.

In the photo, Dabo was spotted in an ash suit and a pair of faded ash jeans. He wore a white long-sleeved shirt on the injside.

He completed his look with a pair of white sneakers and accessorised with dark sunglasses.

The AFC Ajax midfielder wore a white shirt on top of a black pair of trousers. The shirt was unbuttoned at the top to show off his diamond silver necklace.

To top it all, he wore black sneakers that had star-studded elements on their vamp. The black faux fur jacket Kudus wore made him look stylish.

Captioning the post, Dabo hinted that they were outside, a term which meant that they were going out to have fun.

"Ghana boys wɔ abɔnten ❤️ #kudus," he wrote on Instagram

See the beautiful photo of Yaw Dabo and Mohammed Kudus.

Ghanaians admire Kudus and Yaw Dabo's impeccable fashion sense

See selected reviews from people below:

angelakodyt said:

Amsterdam is happy to have you ❤️❤️❤️❤️

ayam_teamice commented:

Nti wony3 na woma ong? By the time you realize then all the players are on loan

foreign__ganster__99._ said:

Fashionable dabo❤️

guygus16 remarked:

Nana nie ❤

akwasi_antwi_pinamang stated:

Adwene kese3 no no ❤️

viviangertrude37 remarked:

3noaa nono

theonlycelebrityteacher said:

Mo chilling ma yen

nii_otinkrah_otublohummantse said:

Stop looking for soft loan

ayam_dhat_rhock said:

Big men chilling

Source: YEN.com.gh