Popular Ghanaian graffiti street artist Mohawudu has honoured Black Stars Midfielder Mohammed Kudus with a mural

The mural has been put up at the Kanda Highway 3rd Traffic Light in Accra Ghana, and this has attracted many football lovers

After pictures and videos of the mural hit the internet, netizens have not ceased to react in admiration

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A mural has been put up by popular Ghanaian graffiti street artist Mohawudu in honour of the Black Stars Midfielder Mohammed Kudus for his impeccable performance at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

A mural of Mohammed Kudus. Photo Source: Getty Images, @iamalexislaura, @3SportsGh

Source: Twitter

Putting up the mural on a long stretch of wall on the Kanda Highway 3rd Traffic Light has attracted many admirers of the player as they watch in awe of the beautiful mural.

In the previous match against the Korean Republic, the Ajax Midfielder was awarded the Player of the Match for scoring a brace.

According to FIFA, Kudus, at 22, joins the list of Youngest Goal Scorers at the World Cup in Qatar this year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many people have visited the site and have taken over social media to share photos and videos of the mural, while others have also expressed their profound excitement online.

Mural of Mohammed Kudus has attracted massive views from many Ghanaians

@iamalexislaura opined:

Kudus Mohammed to the whole wiase! This mural is absolutely beautiful!

@Is_bey_ commented:

The love ♥️

@KakicBobby said:

This is awesome. Ghanaians always appreciate hard work and loyalty. #KudusDream

@nicholasnyark15 remarked:

Kudus day!! @KudusMohammedGH

@eazisoda3 commented:

Kudus Game ⚽️⚽️⚽️

@FAnnohDompreh remarked:

Yes, indeed, we will keep celebrating him...Great talent.

@OkaiJunior1 said:

Nice one there. Keep pushing KUDUS MOHAMMED

Qatar World Cup: I Was Against The Idea Of Kudus Becoming A Footballer; Grandmother Recounts

YEN.com.gh previously reported that following the stellar performance of Mohammed Kudus in the ongoing World Cup, friends and family of the talented playmaker have gone public to share the fond memories they have of the player.

The latest person to join the list is the grandmother of Kudus, Hajia Khadija.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Youtube channel of Cititube, the grandmother of the Ajax player confessed that she did not want Kudus to become a footballer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh